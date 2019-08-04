Vice President Venkaiah Naidu assures central varsity status to Patna University

By IANS

PATNA: Soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised his old demand of central university status to Patna University, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday assured him that he will take the initiative for it.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar during his address at a function in the central library of Patna University on Sunday said that his demand of central university status to Patna University had been rejected.

In October 2017, Nitish Kumar's hope to get central university status conferred on Patna University was dashed when the Modi government bypassed his request.

During the centenary celebration function of the varsity here, the Chief Minister had requested Prime Minister Modi to announce the much-awaited central university status to the university.

However, after Nitish Kumar expressed his dismay in the matter, Naidu said he will extend all help for it from his side.

Modi had downplayed Nitish Kumar's demand and instead suggested that the state government involve the alumni of Patna University to develop it and urged the faculty and authorities of the university to become a part of education reforms in the country.

The demand for central university status has been raised time and again by Vice Chancellors of Patna University, politicians, faculty members and students in the past.