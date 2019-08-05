Home Nation

10,000 visitors met Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur Jail

Jail officials are now in a quandary because the CBI are seeking records of all those visitors.

Rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SITAPUR: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has had more than 10,000 visitors, including BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and scores of MPs and MLAs, during his 14-month stay in the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources, about 20 to 25 people would come to meet the legislator every day. Some of them would be allowed to meet the MLA directly while the names of others were recorded in the prison records.

Jail officials are now in a quandary because the CBI are seeking records of all those visitors.

Sengar was shifted to Sitapur jail in May 2018 and since then he has had a steady stream of visitors.

"MPs, MLAs, officers, former legislators and even sitting MLAs from opposition parties would visit him regularly. We were not in a position to prevent any of them from meeting Sengar.

"Besides, people from his constituency were among the regular visitors. There used to be a rush even on Sundays and holidays," admitted a jail official.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was among those who had visited Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur Jail after the Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, two video clips had gone viral on the social media in which two jail guards were seen and heard telling people not to meet Sengar till the raging controversy died down.

The jail guards Mahendra Yadav and Satya Prakash Varma have been shifted to Fatehgarh and Mau jails, respectively. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them.

Jail Superintendent D.C. Misra refused to comment on the issue.

 

