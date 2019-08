By PTI

BANDA: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in neighbouring Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl, who was playing outside her house, was lured by the 13-year-old and raped, they said.

Family members informed police following which the accused was detained.

Medical report of the girl has confirmed rape.

Security has been beefed up in the locality as the accused and rape survivor belong to different communities, police said.