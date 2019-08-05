Amarinder Singh calls Centre's decision of axing Article 370 unconstitutional, beefs up security in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Coming down heavily on the Modi government, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh flayed the manner in which Centre had imposed its decision of scrapping Article 370 from Kashmir and said that the democratic fabric of the nation had been ripped apart with this unprecedented violation of the Constitutional norms.

Amid apprehension of an adverse reaction from Pakistan to the developments in Kashmir, Singh on Monday prohibited any kind of celebrations or protest that could vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

“It is a dark day for the Indian democracy,” said Singh, adding that the Constitution of India had been rewritten without following any legal provisions. Such a historic decision should not have been taken and pushed through in this arbitrary manner, he said.

Even the Presidential order reorganising Jammu and Kashmir and scrapping Article 370 had effectively bypassed the parliamentary requirement for a two-thirds majority through a constitutional amendment, he pointed out.

Dubbing the Centre’s act of putting political leaders in Kashmir under house arrest ahead of the announcement as despotic, he said the voice of the people had been completely suppressed, which

could have serious negative repercussions for India.

He has also ordered increased security for the 8000-odd Kashmiri students currently present in Punjab and directed SPs and DCs to monitor the situation.



With tension escalating at the border, Amarinder directed the Punjab Police to be prepared to thwart any attempts by Pakistan to create disturbance in the state.

He reiterated his earlier directions to the police and the district administration to ensure smooth and safe movement of those leaving Kashmir via Punjab. The border areas of the state were already put on high alert following the Centre's advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave the Jammu and Kashmir due to security concerns.

Amarinder has, meanwhile, appealed to all, within and outside Kashmir, to remain calm and not do anything to disturb the peace and harmony of the nation in these difficult circumstances.