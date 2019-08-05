Home Nation

Bhopal diary

He had earlier said that 26 out of the 28 Cabinet ministers in MP are his childhood and college friends.

Published: 05th August 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Richest MLA says none in Congress can lure him
Amid claims by the Congress that many BJP MLAs were in touch with its leadership to make a switch over, mining baron-turned-politician Sanjay Pathak said none in the state Congress leaders are capable of luring him with big money. Pathak is the richest legislator in MP with C216 crore-plus declared assets.  Incidentally, Pathak had won elections on Congress tickets in 2008 and 2013 before switching over to the BJP. He had earlier said that 26 out of the 28 Cabinet ministers in MP are his childhood and college friends.

Cash award for info on food, milk adulterators
Continuing its crackdown against adulterated food, particularly dairy products, the government has announced to award C11,000 to citizens, who give clinching input about adulterators.  “Those alerting us with  specific information about adultrators, will be rewarded by the concerned district collector with C11,000 reward. Not only will the confidential informant be rewarded, but that person’s identity too would be kept confidential,” health minister Tulsi Silawat said. The ongoing statewide crackdown against synthetic and adulterated milk and dairy products started from Bhind and Morena districts on July 18, when the police busted three units engaged in manufacture and supply of synthetic milk.

Ex-BJP MLA regrets attack on Kamal Nath
Surendra Nath Singh ‘Mumma’, who was arrested recently for publicly threatening to spill Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s blood on street over injustice to weaker sections, has expressed regret for making such statements. The  former BJP legislator  from Bhopal Madhya constituency promised to not make such statements  in future. Insiders in the opposition BJP say Singh, who was served a show cause notice, has — in his response — regretted making such statements. Singh, who originally hails from east Uttar Pradesh, however, made it clear that the protest for protecting rights of small vendors will be intensified in coming days.

19 trains in Bhopal rail division to get bio-toilets
Passengers travelling to and from stations of the Bhopal railway division will no longer have to face stinking toilets. The Bhopal railway division has installed bio-toilets in 19 trains being maintained by it under the Swachh campaign, said the West Central Railway (WCR). As per the officials of the Bhopal rail division, bio-toilets were installed in 486 coaches, including 79 air-conditioned and 
407 non-AC coaches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp