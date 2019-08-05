Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Richest MLA says none in Congress can lure him

Amid claims by the Congress that many BJP MLAs were in touch with its leadership to make a switch over, mining baron-turned-politician Sanjay Pathak said none in the state Congress leaders are capable of luring him with big money. Pathak is the richest legislator in MP with C216 crore-plus declared assets. Incidentally, Pathak had won elections on Congress tickets in 2008 and 2013 before switching over to the BJP. He had earlier said that 26 out of the 28 Cabinet ministers in MP are his childhood and college friends.

Cash award for info on food, milk adulterators

Continuing its crackdown against adulterated food, particularly dairy products, the government has announced to award C11,000 to citizens, who give clinching input about adulterators. “Those alerting us with specific information about adultrators, will be rewarded by the concerned district collector with C11,000 reward. Not only will the confidential informant be rewarded, but that person’s identity too would be kept confidential,” health minister Tulsi Silawat said. The ongoing statewide crackdown against synthetic and adulterated milk and dairy products started from Bhind and Morena districts on July 18, when the police busted three units engaged in manufacture and supply of synthetic milk.

Ex-BJP MLA regrets attack on Kamal Nath

Surendra Nath Singh ‘Mumma’, who was arrested recently for publicly threatening to spill Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s blood on street over injustice to weaker sections, has expressed regret for making such statements. The former BJP legislator from Bhopal Madhya constituency promised to not make such statements in future. Insiders in the opposition BJP say Singh, who was served a show cause notice, has — in his response — regretted making such statements. Singh, who originally hails from east Uttar Pradesh, however, made it clear that the protest for protecting rights of small vendors will be intensified in coming days.

19 trains in Bhopal rail division to get bio-toilets

Passengers travelling to and from stations of the Bhopal railway division will no longer have to face stinking toilets. The Bhopal railway division has installed bio-toilets in 19 trains being maintained by it under the Swachh campaign, said the West Central Railway (WCR). As per the officials of the Bhopal rail division, bio-toilets were installed in 486 coaches, including 79 air-conditioned and

407 non-AC coaches.