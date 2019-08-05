Home Nation

Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted to Kashmir

Indian Army and Indian Air Force have been put on high alert, following revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by the Centre.

Published: 05th August 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, Kashmir.

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, Kashmir. (File Photo|AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted and moved in from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and other parts of the country to the Kashmir valley. The induction is still going on.

Indian Army and Indian Air Force have been put on high alert, following revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by the Centre.

The BJP-led Centre today scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the border state into a Union Territory with a legislature, implementing the long-held agenda of the party and its predecessor, Jan Sangh.

The state was also split by hiving off Ladakh region from the state and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled resolutions scrapping Article 370 under which the state had separate laws and provisions that barred people from rest of India from buying land and settling down in the state.

Moving the resolution, Shah said, "There should not be a delay of even a second to removing Article 370 from the Constitution."

Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, that converted the state into a Union Territory with the legislature, and hived off Ladakh region into another Union Territory without legislature.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill says that the demand for creation of Union Territory of Ladakh has been a long-pending demand of people of Ladakh. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paramilitary forces Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 scrapped
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp