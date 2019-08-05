Home Nation

Complaint against Goa deputy Speaker over 'Portuguese citizenship'

Fernandes had already dismissed the allegation that he had taken Portuguese citizenship.

Goa deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes

Goa deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes.

PANAJI: A police complaint was filed on Sunday against Goa deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes alleging that he has concealed his "Portuguese nationality" to hold Constitutional positions.

In his complaint filed with Panaji police, activist Aires Rodrigues demanded that an FIR be registered against the deputy speaker for registering himself as voter despite being a "foreign national".

In his complaint, Rodrigues demanded the deputy be booked under the Citizenship Act, 1955, and sections 177 (furnishing false information), 181 (False statement on oath), 419 ( Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian penal code and under the Representation of People's Act.

The activist has also sent the copies of the complaint to governor Mridula Sinha, chief minister Pramod Sawant and Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

"The birth of Fernandes was registered in the Civil Registration Office of Beja in Portugal as Assento de Nascimento on April 22, 2014," the complaint stated.

Rodrigues also submitted to police a copy of what he claimed is a "Portuguese Certificate" he has obtained from authorities in Portugal.

Stating that foreigners are not entitled to be registered as voters in India, Rodrigues alleged Fernandes has been staying in the country "illegally" and also holding Constitutional positions.

Rubbishing allegations of holding Portuguese citizenship, Fernandes had said, "I am not a fool to contest elections if I was a Portuguese citizen".

