Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?

The Modi government's landmark decision to scrap Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir has become a huge matter of debate across the nation.

Time and again, Jawaharlal Nehru's name is associated with Article 370 and the BJP has even called it a historical blunder by the first PM's government. However, not much is known about the man who drafted the controversial article of the constitution - Sir Narasimha Ayyangar Gopalaswami Ayyangar.

Ayyangar was born in Tanjore District of the then Madras Presidency (now Tamil Nadu). He joined the Madras Civil Service in 1905 and served as deputy collector till 1919. He went on to serve in several other government posts before taking up more political roles.

In 1937, he was appointed as the PM of Jammu and Kashmir and served in the post till 1943. He was Council of State from 1943-1947.

During 1947-48 he served as Minister without portfolio in Nehru's cabinet before taking up the ministry of Railways and Transport from 1948-52. He was later defence minister for a year (52-53).

Ayyangar was part of the 7-member drafting committee of the Indian constitution appointed on August 29, 1947. He later drafted Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

As a minister without portfolio, Ayyangar was in charge of Kashmir affairs and later led a delegation representing India at the UN over the Kashmir dispute.

Ayyangar held seven titles until 1947 including the title of Diwan Bahadur, the highest title awarded by a British viceroy.

He was also conferred

-Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire (CIE) in the 1935 Silver Jubilee and Birthday Honours list

-Companion of the Order of the Star of India (CSI) in the 1937 Coronation Honours list

-Knighthood in 1941 New Year Honours list

Ayyangar died in Madras at the age of 71 on 10 February 1953.