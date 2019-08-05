Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti says scrapping Article 370 will be 'catastrophic'
Mehbooba Mufti described the Modi government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution as the darkest day in Indian democracy.
Published: 05th August 2019 01:11 PM | Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:17 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday described the Modi government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution as "the darkest day in Indian democracy".
ALSO READ: Article 370 scrapped, J&K bifurcated into Union Territories
"Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," the former Chief Minister tweeted.
"It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOI's intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she said.