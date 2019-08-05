Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti says scrapping Article 370 will be 'catastrophic'

By IANS

SRINAGAR: People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday described the Modi government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution as "the darkest day in Indian democracy".

"Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

"It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOI's intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she said.