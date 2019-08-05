Heavy to very heavy rains in Goa over next three days, IMD issues orange alert

Home Nation

The IMD predicted strong winds with speeds reaching 45-50 kilometres to 65 kilometres per hour along and off Maharashtra-Goa coast.

Published: 05th August 2019

By PTI

PANAJI: The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Goa over the next three days and issued an 'orange' alert.

Under the IMD's rain warning mechanism, red denotes 'take action', orange is for 'be prepared' and yellow is for 'be updated', while green means lack of any kind of directive.

The coastal state has seen heavy rains since the past few days and several areas were water-logged on Sunday and Monday, officials said.

In its bulletin issued on Monday, the IMD said, "Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over North and South Goa during three days.

" It advised fishermen against venturing into the sea, though the state government lifted a ban on fishing on August 1.

The IMD predicted strong winds with speeds reaching 45-50 kilometres to 65 kilometres per hour along and off Maharashtra-Goa coast during the next two days from Monday.

MLAs raised the issue of rains and desilting of rivers in the Assembly, with BJP legislator Antonio Fernandes claiming roads in his constituency, St Cruz, were inundated as government had failed to desilt rivers.

