I&B ministry to hold meeting for community radio stations 

After a gap of two years, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will hold the annual meeting of community radio stations this month. 

Published: 05th August 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The ‘National Community Radio Sammelan’ will be held from August 27 to August 29, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the capital. 

During the three-day period, the community radio stations will engage with the ministry on its role in the development sector. The ministry will also provide the community radio stations to air their grievances on the challenges that they are currently facing. 

A number of awards which are given out as a part of the national community radio awards during this time are ‘thematic awards’ for programmes which have thematic focus relevant to the community. 

“There would be brainstorming sessions among the different operational community radio stations. There would be success stories which would be discussed and the challenges that they are facing,” said an official. Currently, there are 251 operational community radio stations. The numbers are likely to go up, said the official. 

TAGS
community radio station National Community Radio Sammelan
