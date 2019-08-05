Home Nation

Lok Sabha passes Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 amid noisy Opposition protests

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 seeks to ban commercial surrogacy and only close relatives will be permitted to act as surrogates.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in the country was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday by a voice vote.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 also provides for constitution of surrogacy boards at national and state levels, as well as that the intending couples should not abandon such a child under any condition.

Some amendments moved by the opposition were rejected by voice vote.

Responding to the debate on the bill, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the ban commercial surrogacy was "the need of the hour".

He said several countries have banned commercial surrogacy.

It is only legal in the state of California besides Russia and Ukraine.

The minister assured the members that once the rules and regulations of the proposed law are put in place, it would make the legislation stronger.

"A rough estimates says there are about 2,000-3000 surrogacy clinics running illegally in the country and a few thousand foreign couples resort to surrogacy practise within India and the whole issue is thorougly unregulated," he said.

Besides, the bill says that only close relatives will be permitted to act as surrogates to infertile couples for "ethical altruistic" reasons.

"There have been reports concerning unethical practices, abandonment of children born out of surrogacy and exploitation of surrogate mothers," the minister said.

He said, the 228th report of the Law Commission had recommended that the government should enact a legislation to ensure that there is only restrictive surrogacy in the country and commercial surrogacy is banned.

The bill was moved for passage and consideration amid noisy protest and sloganeering by several parties including Congress, DMK, CPI (M) and National Conference.

The Bill also provides for constitution of surrogacy boards at national and state levels, as well as that the intending couples should not abandon such a child under any condition.

Only Indian couples who have been legally married for at least five years would be allowed to opt for surrogacy, as per the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill.

The bill seeks to "allow ethical altruistic surrogacy to the intending infertile Indian married couple between the age of 23-50 years and 26-55 years for female and male, respectively".

Ravi Kishan (BJP) said surrogacy should not become a trade and nobody should be allowed to misuse it.

Sangeeta Singh Deo (BJP) said it was essential as the country was becoming an international hub for surrogacy.

AIMEIM member Imtiaz Jaleel Syed opposed the bill saying the proposed law was anti-children and the authorities proposed in it would only be toothless tigers in absence of provision for funding them.

Hema Malini (BJP) said that the law prohibiting commercial surrogacy should be "inclusive and practical."

Anubhav Mohanty (BJD) said that government should define "close relatives" as under the Bill only close relatives can become surrogate mothers.

There should not be a complete ban on commercial surrogacy as "it is a very extreme step," he said, adding the focus should be on regulating it.

Sukanta Majumdar (BJP) demanded that there be provision for proper inspection of clinics in the Bill.

Gautham S Pon (DMK) opposed the bill saying that it was "unrealistic and self-defeating" and altruistic propositions do not work in real life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Surrogacy Bill Lok Sabha surrogacy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp