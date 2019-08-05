Home Nation

No more 'two flags, two constitutions': Amit Shah tweets on Article 370 abrogation

Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.

Published: 05th August 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

amit_shah_article370

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on 5 August 2019 announcing the scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. (Rajya Sabha TV screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The decision to abrogate Article 370 ensures that there will be no "do nishan, do samvidhan" (two flags, two constitutions) in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.

Kashmir has always been an integral part of India but this decision will ensure that there is no more be "Do Nishan-Do Samvidhan" in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah, who moved the historic bill passed by Rajya Sabha, said on Twitter.

"This decision is a tribute to all the patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for a united India. Congratulations to the entire nation. Today, Modi govt has corrected a long-overdue historic wrong," he tweeted.

READ: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah detained, taken to a guest house in Srinagar

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "his unwavering commitment towards ensuring unity and integrity of our motherland".

This historic decision will usher in a new dawn of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ladakh region, the home minister said.

The government on Monday abolished Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, amid a massive opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha.

Shah moved a resolution in the House to abolish Article 370 after President Ram Nath Kovind issued a notification in this regard and also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019.

He said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature (like Chandigarh) while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature as in case of Delhi and Puducherry.

The Home Minister's announcement evoked strong protests from the opposition with leaders of Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP and Left raising slogans and storming the well of the House.

They later squatted in the well and continued with their protest.

However, some regional parties like BSP, BJD, TRS and AIADMK extended full support to the resolution and the bill while NDA constituent JD(U) walked out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp