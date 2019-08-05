Pakistan condemns scrapping of Article 370, says nothing can change disputed status of Kashmir

By Online Desk

Amid a heated debate in Parliament on the Centre's decision to revoke the contentious Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has issued a statement slamming the move.

Pakistan stated that it 'strongly condemned the announcement' made by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Parliament.

"The Indian occupied area of Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory," read the statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "No unilateral decison taken by the government of India can change it," the statement further added.

"As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause." read the statement.



ALSO READ: Follow the Live updates on government scrapping Article 370



On Monday morning, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was removed. Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement in parliament, also adding that President Ram Nath Kovind had signed an order that would come into force "at once".



The order removing Article 370 came after tension in the Kashmir Valley reached a peak with thousands of paramilitary troops being flown into the area in the last few days.



On Sunday night, senior J&K leaders including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest.



Internet and phone services have been cut off and schools and offices have been ordered to remain shut.