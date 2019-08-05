Home Nation

Opposition parties meet to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of heightened tensions in the border state.

Published: 05th August 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz don black bands before entering the Parliament, as a mark of protest against the situation in Kashmir. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of Opposition parties on Monday met in Parliament complex to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting took place at a time when the Union Cabinet was meeting amidst speculation that it will take a crucial decision on the state.

Opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of heightened tensions in the border state.

READ MORE | J-K situation: Home Minister Amit Shah to issue statement in Parliament after 11 AM

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met leaders of various parties in his office in Parliament and discussed the situation with them.

Leaders of political parties including the CPI, CPI(M), RJD, AAP, TMC, DMK attended the meeting.

PDP MPs from Jammu and Kashmir also protested on the issue in Parliament complex.

Kashmir remained on the edge as authorities stepped up security at vital installations and in sensitive areas, suspended mobile Internet services and either "arrested" or "detained" several leaders in fast-paced developments on Sunday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jammu and kashmir situation Opposition leaders meeting
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp