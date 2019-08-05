Home Nation

People served notices to appear for NRC hearing in faraway areas: Congress

Numerous people from Lower Assam areas such as Barpeta, Goalpara, Chenga, Boko and Chaygaon have been served notices to reach faraway Upper Assam districts.

Published: 05th August 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | PTI

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A large number of people in Lower Assam districts were asked by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities to appear for hearing within 48 hours in faraway districts of Upper Assam to prove their citizenship, Congress MLAs claimed here on Sunday.

Congress legislators led by leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia wrote to NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela, the chief secretary and the director-general of police urging them to arrange for vehicles for those who have to attend the hearings between Monday and Wednesday.

Numerous people from Lower Assam areas such as Barpeta, Goalpara, Chenga, Boko and Chaygaon have been served notices to reach faraway Upper Assam districts, including Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, the MLAs said.

ALSO READ | August 31 NRC will not be error free, says former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi

"Most of these people do not own vehicles and it is difficult for them to find adequate public transportation facilities at such short notice," the MLAs wrote to Hajela in the letter which was made available to the media.

As some political leaders are branding a specific section of the people as foreigners only on suspicion, they were wary of likely attempts of vested interests to waylay them en route to the venues of hearing and snatch their documents, the Congress leaders claimed in the letter.

"Therefore, we request you kindly to instruct the Deputy Commissioners concerned to requisition an adequate number of buses, etc. to transport these hapless people to and fro the venues of hearing," the letter read.

The legislators also urged Hajela to instruct the district administrations concerned to arrange for security persons to accompany the vehicles.

In a separate letter to the chief secretary, Saikia said, "It is difficult to fathom why these people have been summoned virtually from one end of Assam to another even though the NRC process is digitized and consequently the necessary procedure could have been carried out in the nearest district, if not the nearest NRC centre."

Meanwhile, the affected people at Chaygaon in Kamrup district burnt effigies of Hajela and burnt copies of the notice served to them to appear for hearing in faraway areas.

The opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also protested against it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Assam citinzenship Assam NRC congress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp