Home Nation

Prashant Kishor rings up TMC leaders in Maoist belt

Trinamool’s election strategist team inquired about the progress of Mamata Banerjee’s Didi Ke Bolo campaign at grassroots level

Published: 05th August 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prashant Kishor

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: In an attempt to intensify the reach of the recently launched Trinamool campaign Didi ke Bolo, election strategist Prashant Kishor and his IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team officers have been calling up party leaders in former Maoists’ strongholds asking about the implementation of the programme at ground-level. 

The ruling party had made heavy inroads in the area in 2011 Assembly elections and within years, it suffered a jolt in rural polls in 2018 and lost all three seats — Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia — in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor called up Trinamool’s block president in Goaltorh, West Midnapore, Bhaskar Chakrabarty and inquired about his public relation campaign under the banner of Didi Ke Bolo, the platform with a phone number and a web-portal floated by Mamata to receive complaints and suggestions from common people.
“The caller identified himself as Prashant Kishor in Bengali and asked me what initiatives I have taken to reach the masses,’’ said Chakrabarty.

Similarly, Sebabrata Ghosh, block president of Garbeta in West Midnapore, received a call from Kishore’s IPAC team. ‘’The caller gave me a WhatsApp number and asked me to send the photographs of the campaigns that I am initiating in my area. He also suggested me to hold a press conference and inform the media about our mass-connect programmes in details,’’ he said.

Trinamool’s West Midnapore district president Ajit Maity was also contacted by Kishor’s team. ‘’Kishor is giving Jungle Mahal priority because our party received a major setback in panchayat polls and the trend continued in the Lok Sabha polls. In Goaltorh block, the BJP secured leads from 115 polling booths out of 145 in the Lok Sabha elections. The saffron camp won seven panchayat samity seats out of 25. Kishore and his team are aiming at Jungle Mahal to repair the damage,’’ said a senior Trinamool leader.

Kishor’s IPAC team managed Narendra Modi’s prime ministerial campaign with initiatives like ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ and helmed backroom manoeuvres for Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Bihar and YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRC in Andhra Pradesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor Election strategist TMC leaders
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp