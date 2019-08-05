Home Nation

Punjab is facing acute shortage of water, Amarinder Singh rules out change in paddy transplantation date

He said he would soon convene an all-party meeting to evolve a comprehensive strategy to arrest the reckless use of groundwater and to change the cropping pattern to ensure water conservation.

Published: 05th August 2019 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Monday ruled out any change in the date of transplantation of paddy in the state from June 20 to June 1.

The transplantation date had been advanced to June 13 this year only on experimental basis and there was no proposal under his government’s consideration for permanently altering the date of transplantation of paddy, Amarinder told the House in response to a question.

He said he would soon convene an all-party meeting to evolve a comprehensive strategy to arrest the reckless use of groundwater and to change the cropping pattern to ensure water conservation. He appealed to all parties to rise above political affiliations and unite in the face of the critical water situation in the state.
 
Amarinder pointed out that Punjab was facing acute shortage of water, which even the Eradi Commission have assessed the river water level at 17.1 MAF at the time of its evaluation.

The level had since gone down further to 13 MAF, he pointed out, adding that the problem had been aggravated as a result of the melting of glaciers, coupled with the greenhouse effect.

Expressing concern over the fast depleting groundwater level, Amarinder cited the Dynamic Ground Water Estimation Report-2017 report, published in 2019, to observe that the number of blocks falling under over-exploited category (where groundwater abstraction exceeds recharge) stood at 109 out of the 138 study blocks in the state. The groundwater level is depleting in about 85 per cent of the state and the average yearly rate of fall of water level is about 50 cm per year, he added.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Kultar Singh Sandwan, the Chief Minister pointed out that earlier long-duration varieties of paddy were sown in Punjab but now short to medium duration varieties of paddy, introduced by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), were taking fewer days to mature and require lesser irrigation.

These new paddy varieties like PR 126, PR 124, PR 127, PR 121 and PR 122 were now being sown in 83% of the area and were maturing, on an average, in 110 days, he said, adding that marketing of these varieties was not a problem either.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Water Crisis Paddy Plant
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp