Samajwadi Party MP Sanjay Seth quits Rajya Sabha, may join BJP

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party MP Sanjay Seth on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the party, and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Seth is the third MP to have resigned from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha in the past one month. Earlier, Neeraj Shekhar and Surendra Nagar had submitted their resignations and joined the BJP.

Seth's resignation is a big jolt to the party as he was not only SP's National Treasurer but also considered close to the Yadav family.

Seth is one of the biggest builders in central Uttar Pradesh and a business partner of Prateek Yadav, younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

With the exit of Seth, the SP is now left with just ten members in the Rajya Sabha.