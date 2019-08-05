SC to decide on Friday on shifting Unnao rape survivor to Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has fixed Friday to decide on the issue of transferring the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, to Delhi for better medical care.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose on Monday inquired from amicus curiae and senior advocate V Giri, and other lawyers about the status of transferring them from a Lucknow hospital to the AIIMS, Delhi.

"What are they saying on transferring them for treatment to Delhi?" the bench asked.

On being told that there was no decision from the family members on this aspect, the bench fixed the matter for further hearing on Friday.

In the meantime, the bench was informed that the uncle of the Unnao rape survivor had been transferred to the Tihar jail in Delhi from a jail in Uttar Pradesh in pursuance of its earlier direction to ensure his safety.

The top court had on Friday put on hold its earlier order transferring the case of the collision from a Lucknow court to Delhi to enable the CBI to complete its investigation.