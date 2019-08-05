Home Nation

Section 144 imposed in Srinagar, educational institutions closed 

Mobile internet services were partially suspended in Kashmir valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

Published: 05th August 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir_Security_Crisis

A CRPF jawan stands guard as the situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain in Srinagar on 4 August 2019. There are apprehensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The government on Monday imposed restrictions under section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.

As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed.

There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

"It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the government order read.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in Kashmir valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

This comes three days after the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Section 144 srinagar pakistan Kashmir Valley Indian Army
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp