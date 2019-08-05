Trinamool Congress recaptures party offices from BJP

By Express News Service

KOLKATA : The last few days witnessed a return of the “party office capture politics’’ after Trinamool workers re-captured several party offices in Kanchrapara and Halisahar in North 24-Pargana’s Barrackpore constituency.

In past one week, the Trinamool took control of 16 party offices in Kanchrapara municipality area and 13 party offices in Halisahar municipal area. Kanchrapara has 17 Trinamool party offices and Halisahar has 20 offices of the ruling party.

The BJP workers allegedly captured the party offices shortly after its candidate secured victory from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Both the municipalities are located in Bijpur assembly segment from where Roy’s son Subrangshu, who joined the BJP recently, was elected as a Trinamool candidate.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy had taken Trinamool’s 58 elected representatives to BJP’s national headquarters in Delhi where they joined the saffron camp.

The induction spree received a setback after majority of them returned to the fold of the ruling party.