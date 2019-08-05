Two more INLD MLAs, one Independent MLA joins BJP in Haryana

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In another setback for the Indian National Lok Dal ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, two more party MLAs besides one Independent legislator joined the ruling BJP in Haryana on Monday.

INLD's Ram Chander Kamboj, MLA from Rania assembly segment in Sirsa district, who had recently resigned from the party and Naseem Ahmed, legislator from Firozpur Jhirka, joined the BJP fold.

Independent MLA from Saffidon, Jasbir Deswal, who has been supporting the BJP, too joined the ruling outfit in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and State unit chief Subhash Barala.

Notably, Naseem Ahmed had switched over to the Congress, days before general elections were held for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the sixth phase on May 12.

However, he had not resigned from his parent party INLD then. All the three legislators have joined the BJP "unconditionally", Barala said.

A few days back INLD's Ratia MLA Ravinder Baliala had joined the saffron party along with Jagdish Yadav, a former Haryana minister.

The INLD has been decimated since it split last year over a feud in the Chautala family and several members switched over to the BJP.