Unnao rape survivor airlifted to Delhi after Supreme Court order

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In compliance with the Supreme Court order, the Unnao rape survivor was airlifted to Delhi from the Lucknow Trauma Centre amid strict security arrangements here on Monday evening. The Supreme Court had passed the order to shift her in the morning.

The survivor was sent to the Amausi airport by creating a green corridor and flown to Delhi to be admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Meanwhile, Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar was sent to Tihar jail after being produced in the Tis Hazari court on Monday.

The condition of the rape survivor improved on Monday. She opened her eyes after remaining comatose for nine days following the road accident in which she was critically injured in Rae Bareli on July 28.

The rape survivor, who was undergoing treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre along with her grievously injured lawyer, was able to understand a few signs, said Dr Sandeep Tiwari, the attending doctor and head, trauma surgery, in the medical bulletin, here on Monday.

The doctor also claimed that she was gradually gaining consciousness and her fever had ebbed. She was even taken off the life support system for short periods. However, the fluctuating blood pressure continued to be a major cause of concern, added the doctor. The lawyer continued to be in a deep coma but his condition had also improved and he was able to breathe without a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the SC had issued directives to state authorities to airlift the victim to AIIMS Delhi after her lawyer in the apex court contended that it was difficult for the family to provide medical care for her at Lucknow Trauma Centre and attend hearings of the cases in Delhi. The court had put its order to shift the victim in abeyance last week after the family had expressed satisfaction over the treatment in Lucknow.

The court had said that if the doctors at Lucknow Trauma Centre felt that the victim could be flown to Delhi, she should be airlifted without losing time. The court also said that if necessary the lawyer could also be taken to Delhi.

The rape survivor met with the accident when her car was hit by an overspeeding truck near Gurubakshganj police station area in Rae Bareli on July 28. While the victim and her lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan were critically injured, two of her aunts were killed.

Meanwhile, Unnao rape accused MLA Sengar, who was taken to Delhi along with co-accused Shahsi Singh by the CBI on Sunday night, was produced in Tis Hazari Court on Monday in response to the court’s production warrant issued on August 3.

After the hearing, the MLA was then sent to Tihar jail as the court fixed August 7 as the next date of hearing.

Besides being an accused in the Unnao rape case, Sengar has also been booked in the Rae Bareli road accident on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. Besides him, over two dozen of his accomplices have also been booked in the case being investigated by the CBI.

