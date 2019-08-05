Home Nation

Unnao rape victim stable: Doctors

Published: 05th August 2019 01:36 AM

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi.

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape survivor at India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The condition of the Unnao rape victim who was critically injured along with her lawyer after their car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on July 28 is stable, doctors attending to her at a hospital here said on Sunday.

King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Sandeep Tiwari said, "The condition of both the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer is stable."

Yesterday, the rape victim had developed pneumonia.

Because of pneumonia, she has fever and is also being given medication to control her blood pressure.

She is being given oxygen through a tube inserted in the windpipe, Tiwari said on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape survivor's accident: Driver says truck skidded due to heavy rain

He stressed that KGMU is fully equipped to provide best treatment to the two patients.

She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the truck-car crash; her two aunts were killed.

One of the aunts was a witness to the rape of the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

The victim and her lawyer are under round-the-clock observation, doctors said.

The Supreme Court will pass orders on Monday whether the woman should be moved to AIIMS hospital in Delhi for better treatment.

