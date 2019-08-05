Home Nation

UP cops cry foul over IPS officer Kolanchi's suspension, allege IAS officers going scot-free

The IPS Association has decided to call an emergency meeting on Monday after IPS officers raised the issue of alleged discrimination against the cops.

Image of Uttar Pradesh police used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The IPS Association of UP has taken umbrage at the action against Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) N Kolanchi who was suspended while a couple of IAS officers under the scanner of the CBI and ED have emerged unscathed so far.

The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended Kolanchi after gross irregularities in the posting of SHOs (station head officers) in the district came to light late on Saturday evening.

A senior IPS officer, on the condition of anonymity, claimed that the former DM of Bulandshahr faced CBI raids and a huge amount was recovered by the premier probe agency from his residence in connection with his alleged role in the mining scam as DM, Fatehpur, but he was not suspended despite being named by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in the scam.

Similarly, another IAS officer, who had been DM of Deoria, was also facing a CBI and ED probe, was not suspended so far, said the officer. He substantiated his claim by flagging the case of another officer who has not been suspended despite having been grilled by the CBI and ED in the mining scam. She was the DM of Hamirpur when the scam happened and happens to be among those named by the CBI in the case.

Meanwhile, as per highly placed sources, over half a dozen more district chiefs who have been identified for allegedly indulging in anomalies in transfer of SHOs and management of police stations are on the radar of the state DGP OP Singh. The suspension of Kolanchi was an example of the state government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, said a senior police official.

During a video conference with district police chiefs on Sunday evening, the state DGP made it mandatory for all the SPs and SSPs to keep him posted about the placement of the SHOs at various police stations whenever such an exercise took place.
 

