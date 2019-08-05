Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh Muslim cop prays at Shiva temple to continue tradition

As per the tradition, Javed Khan offered prayers and water to the Shiva idol placed in the temple before all the devotees.

Published: 05th August 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shiva Idol

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BAREILLY: A Muslim Uttar Pradesh Police official on Monday offered prayers at a Shiva temple, continuing a decades-old tradition where the local police begins the prayers.

As per the tradition, Javed Khan, 40, who is Station House Officer of Bhamora police station in Bareilly district, offered prayers and water to the Shiva idol placed in the temple before all the devotees.

The rituals were initially supposed to be performed by Aonla circle officer. But after he failed to turn up, Khan initiated to do the rituals. 

Pandit Ashok Sharma, the temple priest, said: "I was hesitant initially in asking Khan to perform the rituals because his religion does not allow him to do so. However, it came as a pleasant surprise when he himself approached us to offer prayer at the temple. We were all very happy because Lord Shiva accepts the prayer offered from true heart. I am glad to have witnessed a perfect example of communal harmony."

Khan told reporters that performing police duty is above all the religion for him and at that moment and he was "following what the SHO does as per tradition".

Assistant Superintendent of Police (crime) Ramesh Kumar Bhartiya said: "Bhamora is considered a communally sensitive police station but Javed Khan has been exceptionally good in handling the situation since he joined. Now, he has displayed a perfect example of being a professional policeman for whom duty comes first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Police Shiva temple
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp