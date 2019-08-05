Madhya Pradesh woman appeals to PM Modi for ill son's return from Pakistan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 50-year-old Bheel tribal woman Basanta Bai in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh has appealed to PM Narendra Modi for the safe return of her 30-year-old mentally ill son Raju Laxman, who has reportedly been arrested in Pakistan for spying on nuclear enrichment facility.

“The man who is being shown in pictures as an Indian spy arrested in Pakistan is my elder son Raju. He is mentally ill and is missing for three months,” said Basanta Bai.

“I appeal our PM Modiji to bring back my son from Pakistan…” appealed Basanta along with husband Laxman and younger son Dilip outside their hut in Indhavadi village.

Laxman and Dilip have no idea how Raju, a class V drpout, landed up in Pakistan. “He has gone missing on several occasions and returned home,” says Laxman. Meanwhile, the MP Minister for medical education Vijaylaxmi Sadho, who hails from adjoining Khargone district, has assured that she will take up the issue with CM Kamal Nath.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Police claimed that they had arrested an Indian spy identified as Rajo aka Raju Laxman, who was found spying on nuclear enrichment facility in Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan district of eastern Punjab province. Pakistan Police said Laxman was arrested on July 29 while entering the Dera Ghazi from Balochistan province.