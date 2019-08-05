Modi mantra for BJP MPs: Positive politics

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP MPs to strive to become better Parliamentarians in order to pave the path for the victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in his concluding address at a two-day workshop to practice positive politics.

Modi asked the MPs to plan for the next five years and make their presence felt in all walks of life.

In an exercise meant to groom the BJP MPs, which majorly consist of first time Parliamentarians, the BJP national vice president

Vinay Sahashrabuddhe made a presentation on the topic of ‘self improvement’, with stress on generalisations.

“One should be practical and mindful of multitude of interpretations and connotations of statements which are made,” Sahashrabuddhe told this newspaper, while adding that the MPs need to be well-read and cautious in their public utterances.

Incidentally, Modi also stressed on MPs to take care of their kith and kin, saying that their family members also need time. “The prime minister laid stress on behavioural aspects of the MPs, advising them to take care of their health too besides taking care of the party’s needs,” said a senior BJP functionary who attended the workshop.

Modi also told MPs that the current position of the government and the BJP is on account of political positivity practiced by the party.

Prime Minister, interestingly, also called upon the MPs not to waste their time arguing with their opponents and in place invest energy in connecting with the people, said the BJP functionary, while adding that Modi stressed on importance of saying things at the right time.

The two day long workshop was held at the GMC Balyogi auditorium in the Parliament annexe.

BJP chief Amit Shah’s book was also distributed among the MPs, which includes chapters on Chanakya, VD Savarkar, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay.