Yasin Malik is absolutely healthy: Tihar prison DG quashes rumours

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The condition of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is absolutely fine and there is no reason for any worry about his health, Director General of Tihar Prison Sandeep Goel said Sunday night.

Goel's statement came hours after Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Malik in a video message talked about her apprehension regarding the health of the jailed JKLF chief.

Malik is currently in jail in connection with terror finding cases.

"Yasin Malik is absolutely fine. There is no reason for any worry about his health," Goel told PTI.

The DG also said rumours regarding Malik's health are completely false.

In the video message, the Pakistan-born wife of Malik had claimed that his health conditions was deteriorating and he needed urgent attention.