Army holds high-level security meeting in Kashmir to handle adversity post abrogation of Article 370

The Indian Army on Tuesday held a high-level core group meeting in Udhampur to tighten every loop in the process of handling the arising security situation after government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir, the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies at Srinagar to review the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation in J&K," the Army said.

Meanwhile, an infiltration attempt was foiled in Machhal Sector. Around five to six Pakistani intruders tried to enter India during the wee hours of the Tuesday. A soldier was also injured in the crossfire.

The Army has also made "necessary security arrangements for ensuring peace and security". Lt General Ranbir Singh highlighted that during the past few days, Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control, initiating Ceasefire Violations and exploiting the social media to launch disinformation campaign in J&K.

"Indian Army has given a befitting response, thwarting their nefarious designs of causing disturbances in our country," said the Army Commander and urged the people not to fall prey to the enemy’s evil designs to poison their minds with incessant propaganda.

Warning Pakistan of prohibitive cost if it carried on with its nefarious approach in Kashmir, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said, "If Pakistan Army continued with a disruptive course, the Indian Army would respond with resolve and that the cost would be prohibitive for them."

Elaborating on the preparations, Singh added, "Counter-terrorism and law & order grids had been strengthened. The security forces are suitably deployed to guard important vulnerable points/ areas, prepared for crowd control, emerging law & order situations, as also to conduct effective counter-terrorism operations."

The Army Commander stated that security forces were maintaining a high state of alertness and readiness to counter any inimical designs. Overall, the Security Forces are firmly in control of the security situation. The Army Commander complimented all agencies for their synergised efforts to ensure peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

