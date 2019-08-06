J-K Reorganisation Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha as matter related to state

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While most important Bills including the UAPA amendment and Triple Talaq Bill were first introduced and passed in the Lok Sabha, the government on Monday introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Upper House.

Experts say the Centre chose to go to the Council of States as the matter was pertaining to a state. “While any Bill, except Money Bills, can be introduced in any of the Houses, the government may have chosen to go to the Upper House first in this case as the matter was pertaining to a particular state of the Union of India,” said constitutional expert PDT Achary.

The J&K Bill seeks to divide the state into two union territories. While Jammu and Kashmir will be a UT with a legislative assembly, Ladakh will be one without an assembly.