Home Nation

EWS quota Bill for Jammu and Kashmir passed in Rajya Sabha

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule and hence the Parliament had to approve the quota in state government jobs and admissions.

Published: 06th August 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Monday passed by voice vote the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bill was passed after a detailed discussion and reply of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on last Wednesday approved Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for implementing 10 per cent quota to EWS of the state.

Now, the Bill will go to Lok Sabha. After the Bill is passed by the Parliament, all residents of the state with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from the reservation.

The 10 per cent reservation for EWS was introduced in the country through the 103rd Constitution amendment in January this year. Several state governments have implemented the reservation since then. The proposed legislation could not be brought before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly which has been dissolved.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule and hence the Parliament had to approve the quota in state government jobs and admissions.

The Parliament has earlier passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (A LoC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir EWS quota
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp