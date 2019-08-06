Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur seeks Rs 2,000 crore grant for Mandi airport

The CM requested Finance Commission chairman N K Singh to consider state-specific grants for development in various sectors and railway expansion.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday met Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh and sought a Rs 2,000-crore special purpose grant to construct an international airport in the Mandi district.

Thakur said the Airports Authority of India has completed a technical survey related to obstacle limitation surfaces at Nagchala in the Mandi district and discussions are on for construction of airport fit for operation of wide-bodied aircrafts.

The chief minister requested Singh to consider state-specific grants for infrastructure development in various sectors and railway expansion, an official release said.

During the meeting, Thakur said the state is vulnerable to natural disasters, such as flash floods, cloudbursts, forest fires, droughts, cold waves and avalanches, and, therefore, there is a need to enhance the size of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

He requested the Commission that SDRF be funded 100 per cent by the Central government.

The state needed to be compensated for the externalities arising from environment conservation and forest protection, he added.

Thakur requested the Commission to recommend adequate revenue deficit grants so that not only the deficit is neutralised but the state also has adequate revenue surplus to fund a part of the capital expenditure.

The chief minister was accompanied by a team of senior state officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur Mandi international airport Finance Commission grant
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp