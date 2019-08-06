Home Nation

Article 370 abrogation: How Amit Shah pulled it off with surgical precision

Sources said Shah remained focused on the Kashmir agenda mobilising numbers in the Rajya Sabha by ensnaring MPs from vulnerable outfits.

Published: 06th August 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

amit_shah_article370

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on 5 August 2019 announcing the scrapping of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. (Rajya Sabha TV screengrab)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Before taking over as Home Minister on June 1, Amit Shah had briefly stopped to take a look at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In a little over two months, he delivered the message loud and clear that he means business, presiding over historic moves to ‘mainstream’ J&K positioning himself as the ‘iron man’ in the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Shah was strict right from Day 1. Nobody could abstain from his meetings, not even National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. With a clear brief from the PM, Shah slipped into the job of minute detailing before going for the kill on Monday.

That he would adopt a radically different approach on J&K was revealed to a few journalists who met him last month. “Do you expect me to follow a policy that has not yielded any results for the past 70 years?” he had said during the interaction.

Of all state governors, Shah chose to meet J&K’s Satya Pal Malik first. Sources said Malik came out “mighty pleased” with instructions apparently given to him to “talk loud to divert attention”.

Sources said Shah remained focused on the Kashmir agenda mobilising numbers in the Rajya Sabha by ensnaring MPs from vulnerable outfits. Passage of the triple talaq Bill gave the confidence to Shah that time has come to go big on J&K.

“Shah sized up the security apparatus in the Valley during his maiden visit. With details of the J&K Bank scam available at his disposal, he knew the vulnerability of the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party leadership. His assessment of Panchayat elections and leaders made him believe the current political leadership of J&K is left with little popular endorsement and that the time to give effect to a larger plan had arrived,” said a senior BJP functionary.

“Watch out for the next six months. He (Shah) will solve the Kashmir problem entirely,” said a close aide of Shah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
amit Shah article 370 abrogation
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp