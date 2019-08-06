Home Nation

India rejects China's opposition to formation of Union Territory of Ladakh

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson objected to the formation of Ladakh as Union Territory highlighting China's claims over the area.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:05 PM

India China flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rejected China's objection to its move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh, terming it an internal matter of the country.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and it expects nations to do likewise.

China on Tuesday said it was "seriously concerned" about the current situation in Kashmir and called for avoiding actions which unilaterally change the status quo.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also expressed China's opposition to India's move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill 2019, introduced by the government in Parliament on August 5, which proposes the formation of a new 'Union Territory of Ladakh' is an internal matter concerning the territory of India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

ALSO READ: 'Step against territorial sovereignty​', says China opposes Indian decision to make Ladakh Union Territory

He was responding to a query on comments made by the Chinese spokesperson.

"India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise," Kumar said.

On India-China boundary issue, he said two sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the matter on the basis of the political parameters and guiding principles to resolve it.

"Pending such a settlement, both sides have agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas on the basis of the relevant agreements," he said.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson objected to the formation of Ladakh as Union Territory highlighting China's claims over the area.

"China always opposes India's inclusion of Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India boundary under its administrative jurisdiction," she said.

The government revoked provisions of Article 370 which give special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be split into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

  • indian
    china should not be oppressive with 9 dashed line in other country's exclusive zones and should not meddle in Taiwan or Hongkong.
    12 hours ago reply
