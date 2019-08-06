Home Nation

Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhal sector, soldier hurt

According to the Indian Army, around five to six terrorists infiltrated 500 meters into the Indian Territory around 2:30 am today.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

BSF jawan

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By ANI

KUPWARA: Indian Army foiled a major infiltration attempt on the border with Pakistan in the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday.

One soldier was also injured in the exchange of fire between the terrorists and the army. The injured soldier has been evacuated and is in stable condition, the Army said.

The development comes even as General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies to review the "operational readiness in Jammu and Kashmir".

He said in the meeting that necessary security arrangements have been put in place for ensuring peace and security.

Further information is awaited. 

TAGS
infiltration Machhal sector Pakistan Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir
