Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhal sector, soldier hurt

By ANI

KUPWARA: Indian Army foiled a major infiltration attempt on the border with Pakistan in the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Indian Army, around five to six terrorists infiltrated 500 meters into the Indian Territory around 2:30 am today.

One soldier was also injured in the exchange of fire between the terrorists and the army. The injured soldier has been evacuated and is in stable condition, the Army said.

The development comes even as General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies to review the "operational readiness in Jammu and Kashmir".

He said in the meeting that necessary security arrangements have been put in place for ensuring peace and security.

Further information is awaited.