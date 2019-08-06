Home Nation

Janardan Dwivedi breaks ranks with Congress, welcomes abrogation of Article 370

Dwivedi said he has always objected to Indian leadership referring to Kashmir as an integral part of India, which he felt was a wrong expression and should change.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Breaking ranks with his party, senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying a mistake of history has been corrected.

He also said there will be an extensive feel-good factor in the country because of the decision taken by the Centre.

"Ram Manohar Lohia ji under whom I had political training was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late," Dwivedi, who was considered very close to party leader Sonia Gandhi a few years ago, told ANI.

Saying that he was not speaking on behalf of the party but giving his personal opinion, Dwivedi asserted that there was no doubt that measures related to Jammu and Kashmir would be passed in Lok Sabha tomorrow.

The senior Congress leader also said that at the end of all, the only issue that maybe there could be the issue of Union Territory status for Jammu and Kashmir but that would not be an issue in the way of development of the region.

Replying to a question, Dwivedi said he has always objected to Indian leadership referring to Kashmir as an integral part of India, which he felt was a wrong expression and should change.

He also asked why the obvious should be stated again and again.

  • SK
    Finally a politician who cares more for the country
    1 day ago reply
