Home Nation

Kovind does a Fakhruddin: Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370 scrapping

The central government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories.

Published: 06th August 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ramachandra Guha (File

Renowned historian and author Ramachandra Guha (File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

BENGALURU: President Ram Nath Kovind did a Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, historian Ramachandra Guha said on Monday after the government revoked Article 370 through a presidential order.

Ahmed, who was the fifth president of India, signed the declaration of Emergency in 1975.

"President Kovind does a Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed," Guha said.

"This is not democracy, this is authoritarianism, the handiwork of paranoid, insecure rulers who daren't even have a proper debate inside or outside Parliament," he added.

"A straight question: what do you think of shutting down an entire state and detaining former Chief Ministers before taking a fateful decision that affects that state and its peoples? What if it was our Karnataka next and not their Kashmir now?" Guha said in a series of tweets.

READ HERE | What was Article 370 of the Constitution? Why was it revoked?

The central government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories.

 

Meeting a long-held promise of the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own constitution, will no longer be applicable.

Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir division, and Ladakh.

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha.

READ HERE | Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah formally detained, taken to guest house in Srinagar

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramachandra Guha Article 370 Article 35A Jammu and Kashmir kashmir security crisis
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp