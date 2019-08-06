Mizoram Congress slams Modi government for abrogating Article 370

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for abrogating the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir without consulting the people, elected representatives or the political parties.

In a press statement issued here, the MPCC said that the very move of the Modi government endangered the special provisions given to Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh under article 371 of the constitution.

"These north eastern states were given protection and safeguard with the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system so that the natives would not be assimilated by people from outside the states," the state PCC said, adding that the ILP system may also be "scrapped" by the 'authoritarian' BJP regime.

The statement also said that the present government at the Centre has also being trying to legislate the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which would endanger the very existence of sons of the soils of north eastern states, especially Mizoram.

The fates of the north eastern states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh are like the proverbial Sword of Damocles hanging over their heads, it said, urging the Mizo National Front (MNF) government to have a close watch on the developments.