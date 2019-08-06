Home Nation

Nine children dead, 11 hurt as school van falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The incident occurred on the Pratap Nagar-Kangsali-Madan Negi motor road when the van was on its way to Madannegi.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Injured children being taken to hospital after school van falls into gorge in Uttarakhand. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a massive road accident, nine children were killed and 11 were injured when the van ferrying them to school crashed into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place on the Kangsali-Madannegi road near Lambgaon in Pratap Nagar area, around 150 kms from the state capital Dehradun.

According to sources, the children, aged 4 to 13, were going to Angels International School in Madannegi. They were from Kangsali village.

The driver allegedly jumped off the vehicle to save himself and fled the spot.

Five injured children with head injuries were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh, and five others were admitted to a hospital in Bauradi. One child was taken by his parents to Srinagar in Pauri district, said a district administration official.

An SDRF official said overloading appeared to have been one of the factors that led to the accident as the van could accommodate only 10 people, but was carrying 21, including the driver.

SDRF carried out rescue operations till evening.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand school van accident accident Uttarakhand
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp