Pakistan intensifying efforts to increase strength of terrorists along LoC: Army

By PTI

JAMMU:  Pakistan has intensified its efforts at increasing the strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control over the past few days and pushing infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Tuesday.

General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh added that Pakistan is also initiating ceasefire violations.

A day after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and proposed to split it into two union territories, Lt Gen Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security Agencies at Srinagar to review the operational readiness to meet any that could adversely impact the security situation.

According to a press release issued by Udhacontingency mpur-based Army officials, Lt Gen Singh also said necessary security arrangements had been put in place to ensure peace and security.

