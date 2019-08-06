Home Nation

Parliament passes amendments to NMC Bill, Motor Vehicles Act

On July 31, Rajya Sabha cleared the bill that seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic, with certain amendments.

File image of Parliament. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Monday passed amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act as well as the National Medical Commission (NMC) bill after Lok Sabha approved minor changes made by Rajya Sabha.

On August 1, Rajya Sabha cleared the National Medical Commission Bill for replacing the corruption-plagued Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.

The bill was already passed by Lok Sabha but since the Upper House made two amendments it came back to Lok Sabha.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan moved the bill for passage mentioning about amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the bill.

This including providing for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education and ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals in all parts of the country.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Rtd) V K Singh on Monday moved the bill to amend Motor Vehicles Act in the Lower House.

Since some changes were made by Rajya Sabha, it was again brought to Lok Sabha for clearance.

