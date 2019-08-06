Home Nation

Plea in Supreme Court challenging Presidential order on Article 370

The plea filed by advocate M L Sharma who claimed that the Presidential order was 'illegal' as it was passed without taking consent from the state assembly.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court Tuesday challenging the Presidential order on Article 370 which revokes the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

The plea has been filed by advocate M L Sharma who claimed that the Presidential order was "illegal" as it was passed without taking consent from the state assembly.

Sharma is likely to mention his plea for urgent listing before the apex court on Wednesday.

The Centre had on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Article 370 Artilce 35A
