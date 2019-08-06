Home Nation

'PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah earn place in history': BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Article 370 move

BJP leader Arun Jaitley said that 'popular support' to the government's move has compelled several opposition parties to support it.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley​

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley​ (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history with his clarity and determination on the Kashmir issue, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, asserting that the vision of party's ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee has proved correct and that of Jawaharlal Nehru a "failure".

In a blog following the government's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status, he took a dig at the Congress over its opposition to the exercise.

He termed it a "headless chicken" and said its leadership is determined to succeed in its race to the bottom.

Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have earned a place in history, the former Union minister said, adding that a separate status for the state led to separatism and that no dynamic nation can allow this situation to continue.

Jaitley said "popular support" to the government's move has compelled several opposition parties to support it as they have sensed the ground reality and do not want to face the wrath of the people.

"Today, when history is being re-written, it has given a verdict that Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision on Kashmir was the correct one and Panditji's dream solution has proved to be a failure.

The prime minister has created history through his absolute clarity and determination," he said.

ALSO READ: Article 370 promoted 'disharmony', needed to be changed: Syama Prasad Mookerjee nephew

Modi and Shah achieved the impossible, he said, noting that historic legislations were passed in the ongoing Parliament's session, including the triple talaq bill, strengthening of India's anti-terror laws and the decision on Article 370, all of which are "unprecedented".

"The popular belief that the promise BJP made on Article 370 is an unachievable slogan has been proved wrong," Jaitley said.

Regrettably, he said, the Congress, which first "created the problem and then added to it", fails to see reason.

He claimed that an overwhelming majority of Congress leaders support the government's move, saying that their private and public comments are in this direction.

"But the national party as a headless chicken is further consolidating its alienation from the people of India," he said.

Just as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's support to the "tukde-tudke gang" at the JNU was at variance with the sentiments of even the Congress workers, the same applies to its leadership's stand now, he said.

Jaitley, who opted out of joining the government due to health issues and is now recuperating at home, also gave a brief history of the state's accession to India, Article 370 and its political history since then.

He said the "historic blunders" of special status under Article 370 and Article 35A had cost the country both politically and financially and that different attempts to resolve the issue of separatism and terrorism proved a disaster.

It prompted Modi to follow an alternative approach as a few hundred separatist leaders and armed terrorists were holding the state and country to ransom, he said.

Complementing Modi and Shah for correcting a historic blunder, he said their move has shown that "Modi hai to mumkin hai" (It is possible if Modi is there), a slogan coined by BJP supporters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Narendra Modi Arun Jaitley BJP Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Article 35A
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp