Protests at Jauhar University over official notice 

The students said that the government was "harassing students and staff and hampering academic work".

Protest, strike

By IANS

RAMPUR (UP): Medical students at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur staged protests after a team of Uttar Pradesh Medical Education and Training officials pasted a notice on a wall in the varsity premises.

The team visited the university on Monday for mandatory inspection before issuing a No-Objection Certificate. But they found the university locked.

The notice said: "On instructions of Director-General Medical Education and Training, a five member team visited the Jauhar Institute of Medical Science, Rampur, for an inspection to release a certificate for construction of medical college. Since the campus, hospital, registrar office was closed and no staff was present, the notice is being pasted."

Soon after the notice was pasted, a large group of students gathered at the university campus and staged the protests.

Gulrez, a student, said: "It has been almost a month since officials are swooping down on the Jauhar University. We are here to study and no to play political games."

The protests also continued on Tuesday.

Several complaints have been lodged against Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan, who is also the chancellor of the university.

Khan has been charged with land grabbing, stealing books from the 'Aaliya Madarsa' and lion statues from the Rampur Club.

 

 

 

