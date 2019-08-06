Home Nation

Quota in police department fine but what about reservation in elected bodies? asks Nagaland women activists

Welcoming the move, women activists across the state insisted on the reservation in elected bodies. 

Published: 06th August 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Naga women showing their ID-cards prior to casting their votes. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nagaland, which does not have a single woman MLA and where successive governments have been opposed to the reservation in elected bodies, has reserved 33 per cent jobs for women in the police department.

Welcoming the move, women activists across the state insisted on the reservation in elected bodies. 

Academician Rosemary Dzuvichu described the move as a positive step. “We have many educated and young unemployed girls. I am sure many of them will be very happy,” she told this newspaper.  At the same time, she insisted on reservation for women as per the law in the municipalities and the town councils.

“We have a Mahila Battalion of the police. Many active women commandos are doing very well and some of them are posted in other parts of India including Delhi. Sikkim has 33 per cent reservation of jobs for women in different offices. I wish we could move for that,” Dzuvichu, a professor of Nagaland University, said.

She said the government’s initiative should encourage the political parties to seriously identify women and groom them.

“The problem in Nagaland is that they need to prepare women to stand for elections. For this, we need a lot of support system in terms of finance, building home ground etc. Most political parties approach the women in the last minute. Hopefully, after the next elections, we will see a good number of women sitting in the Assembly,” she added.

Writer Monalisa Changkija said the quota for the eves should have been in place a long time ago.

“They should have done this a long time back. As far as I am concerned, why only 33 per cent, they should give 50 per cent? Let them give 33 per cent reservation in the elected bodies. Why is it only in the police department?” she asked. 

She alleged that by reserving employment in the police department, the political class was trying to get away from giving reservation to women in the Assembly. 

“The political parties are trying to distract and digress from the real issue,” she alleged. 

Compared to other states, Nagaland has a high rate of women employment in government services without reservation. But the state has not seen a single woman representative in the Assembly since its creation 56 years ago. The late Rano M Shaiza was its first and only MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland reservation Nagaland police Female police force
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp