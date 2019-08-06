Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi terms Article 370's removal as 'abuse of executive power'

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been opposing the government's announcement to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 06th August 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Breaking his silence over the removal of Article 370, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the BJP-led government's move an "abuse of executive power" which "has grave implications for national security."

Rahul's party Congress has vehemently opposed the Centre's action in the Parliament. He, however, is the first one from the Gandhi family to have reacted.

Referring to preventive arrests of former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Gandhi wrote, "National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart Jammu and Kashmir, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution."

In a tweet, Gandhi, who has publically announced his resignation from the post of Congress president, said, "This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security."

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been opposing the government's announcement to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre on Monday scrapped the Article of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramamurthi Vaidyanathan Kolagunta
    The headless Congress is totally hinged. With so many of their prominent members openly supporting the Gov't on J&K
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp