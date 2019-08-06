Home Nation

Ranchi diary

Published: 06th August 2019 08:18 AM

By Mukesh Ranjan
Lift at Pahari Temple
Soon the state government is going to install a lift at the Pahari Mandir for those who face difficulties in climbing stairs. Tourism Minister Amar Kumar Bauri on Thursday said the government is planning a lift for senior citizens and children who are not able to visit the historic temple. Bauri said the decision was taken after a feasibility report was submitted by a team of experts. Moreover, a website is also being prepared which means devotes can now catch seek online ‘darshan’ of Lord Shiva. They can also make offerings online once the website starts working.

Tribal children to get storybook in their language
Children of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) will now have more reading options as 15 storybooks will be translated in their langue to ensure better learning and preventing their languages from becoming extinct. The Tribal Research Institute (TRI) in coordination with National Book Trust (NBT) is getting the books translated into Birhor, Malto, Asur, Birji and Bhumij, spoken by PVTGs. The translation is being done as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NBT and TRI in 2018 for translation of books for children in tribal languages and translation of research work done in tribal languages into Hindi and other languages.

30 new police camps to come up in Naxal areas
Thirty new police camps will be set up in some of the worst Naxal-affected areas in the state of Jharkhand. For the first and second phase of the plan’s implementation, 780 and 750 villages have been identified. With these camps in place, the people living in the adjoining villages will be provided with basic amenities and the youths will be provided vocational training in driving, carpentery, mechanical jobs, nursing, tailoring and chicken and fish farming. The villagers living in those areas will also be familiarised with information regarding the developmental schemes of the Jharkhand and the central government.

State to roll out scheme for farmers
The state government, in the wake of a possible drought-like situation in Jharkhand, has decided to roll out the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana (MMKAY) on August 10 and disburse `5,000 to 15 lakh farmers for each acre of land they own. The scheme will be launched by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of CM Raghubar Das in Ranchi. Under the MMKAY around 35 lakh farmers, who own lands up to five acres, are supposed to get cash support of `5,000 per acre from the state. Intensive registration campaign for the farmers has been launched in the state to cover the remaining 20 lakh farmers, while 15 lakh farmers have already been registered

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

