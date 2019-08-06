Rift in Congress widens as Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh backs BJP on scrapping Article 370

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The chinks in the armour of Congress party over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir got widened on Tuesday when the party MLA from UP’s Rae Bareli Sadar, Aditi Singh came out in support of Narendra Modi government's move to scrap the special status to the border state.

Aditi Singh is an MLA from Rae Bareli, the parliamentary seat represented by Congress matriarch and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

"I am in absolute support of the decision," Aditi Singh said while talking to the media persons.

Terming the Modi government's move as "historic", Singh said, the decision would help the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream. "It will help in integrating J&K into the mainstream. It's a historic decision. It will also address the security concerns in J&K," she asserted.

Singh also said the decision should not be politicised. "As an MLA, in my capacity, I welcome this decision," she said. While on Monday, when the Union Home Minister introduced the bill in Rajya Sabha, the Congress in a tweet said: "United we stand! JaiHind #Article370."

The bill was passed by the upper House on Monday and was debated in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Beside scraping the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.