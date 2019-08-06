Home Nation

Rift in Congress widens as Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh backs BJP on scrapping Article 370

Aditi Singh is an MLA from Rae Bareli, the parliamentary seat represented by Congress matriarch and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Singh

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh. (Photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The chinks in the armour of Congress party over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir got widened on Tuesday when the party MLA from UP’s Rae Bareli Sadar, Aditi Singh came out in support of Narendra Modi government's move to scrap the special status to the border state.

Aditi Singh is an MLA from Rae Bareli, the parliamentary seat represented by Congress matriarch and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

"I am in absolute support of the decision," Aditi Singh said while talking to the media persons.

Terming the Modi government's move as "historic", Singh said, the decision would help the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream. "It will help in integrating J&K into the mainstream. It's a historic decision. It will also address the security concerns in J&K," she asserted.

Singh also said the decision should not be politicised. "As an MLA, in my capacity, I welcome this decision," she said. While on Monday, when the Union Home Minister introduced the bill in Rajya Sabha, the Congress in a tweet said: "United we stand! JaiHind #Article370."

The bill was passed by the upper House on Monday and was debated in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

Beside scraping the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Rae Bareli
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramamurthi Vaidyanathan Kolagunta
    The headless Congress is totally hinged. With so many of their prominent members openly supporting the Gov't on J&K
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp